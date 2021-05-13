Rodriguez (5-1) took the loss Wednesday as the Red Sox were downed 4-1 by the A's, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out a season-high nine.

The southpaw didn't get enough run support to survive his mistakes, including a Matt Olson solo shot in the sixth inning. Rodriguez tossed 63 of 99 pitches for strikes, and he'll take a 4.15 ERA and 42:7 K:BB through 39 innings into his next outing.