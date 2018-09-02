Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Fans season-high 12 in return

Rodriguez (12-3) picked up the win in Saturday's 6-1 victory over the White Sox, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out 12.

The lefty was absolutely dominant in his return from an ankle injury, retiring the first 12 batters he faced -- 10 of them by strikeout -- en route to a season high in K's. Rodriguez will carry a 3.34 ERA into his next start Friday at home against the Astros.