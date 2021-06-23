Rodriguez allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven across six innings. He did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's win over the Rays.

A pair of runs crossed the plate in the first inning, but Rodriguez was not charged for them due to two fielding errors. However, Rodriguez became Wander Franco's first victim as the young phenom blasted a three-run homer in the fifth-inning for his first career hit. The 28-year-old's 6.07 ERA and 1.46 WHIP are the highest of his career and he is 0-4 in his last eight starts. His 10.5 K/9 is about the only thing going right for him currently.