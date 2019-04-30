Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Fans seven in no-decision

Rodriguez didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 9-4 win over the A's, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out seven.

The left-hander couldn't quite qualify for his third win of the year, throwing 63 of 97 pitches for strikes before getting the hook with two runners aboard in the fifth inning and the Red Sox trying to protect a 6-4 lead. Rodriguez will carry a 6.16 ERA and strong 35:12 K:BB through 30.2 innings into his next start Saturday, on the road against the White Sox.