Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Fans seven in win

Rodriguez (6-3) picked up the win in Tuesday's 8-3 victory over the Royals, allowing two runs on six hits over 5.2 innings while striking out seven.

The southpaw fell just short of his sixth quality start of the season, getting the hook after 89 pitches (60 strikes). Rodriguez remains a reliable source of strikeouts despite his inability to go deep into games -- he's fanned at least five batters in 10 consecutive outings. He'll take a 4.88 ERA and 73:20 K:BB through 66.1 innings into his next start Sunday, at home against the Rays.