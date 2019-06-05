Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Fans seven in win
Rodriguez (6-3) picked up the win in Tuesday's 8-3 victory over the Royals, allowing two runs on six hits over 5.2 innings while striking out seven.
The southpaw fell just short of his sixth quality start of the season, getting the hook after 89 pitches (60 strikes). Rodriguez remains a reliable source of strikeouts despite his inability to go deep into games -- he's fanned at least five batters in 10 consecutive outings. He'll take a 4.88 ERA and 73:20 K:BB through 66.1 innings into his next start Sunday, at home against the Rays.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Not starting this weekend•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Snags fifth victory•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Tosses up three homers•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Unsteady in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Secures fourth win•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Yields one run in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...