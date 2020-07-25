Rodriguez (illness) feels good but continues to rest as he recovers from a heart condition, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Rodriguez has been cleared to return to the team following his battle with COVID-19, but he remains sidelined after developing myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, as a result of the virus. It's certainly a positive that he's feeling good, but strenuous exercise could be dangerous to his heart, so there's little for him to do but rest until the inflammation subsides. He's expected to speak to the media in a few days, at which point his return timeline could become more clear.