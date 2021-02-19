Rodriguez threw a bullpen session Wednesday and came out of it feeling 100 percent, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Rodriguez missed all of last season after developing myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, as a result of his battle with COVID-19. The issue made it unsafe for him to exercise, so he has plenty of work to do to get back into baseball shape this spring. He'll presumably be brought along slowly, but it looks as though everything is going as planned so far.
