Rodriguez allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out one over two innings in Monday's spring game against Tampa Bay.

Rodriguez battled command and needed 45 pitches to get his six outs. It was surprising that the outing was cut short after the left-hander threw five innings in his previous start, but manager Alex Cora didn't want to belabor things for his ace, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Instead of going deeper into the game, Rodriguez finished his work in the bullpen.