Rodriguez (2-0) allowed one run on five hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings as he earned the win over the Twins in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Rodriguez had a bit of a strenuous first inning, as he allowed the Twins to put together three singles and gave up his only run of the day on a sacrifice fly to center by Kyle Garlick. The 28-year-old southpaw didn't let up much thereafter, pitching out of a two-on, nobody-out scenario in the third and giving the Twins nothing more after Jorge Polanco led off the fourth with a double. Rodriguez has yet to top 80 pitches in either outing so far, as the Red Sox continue to monitor his workload early on after he missed all of 2020 with a heart condition and experienced a dead arm period during spring training. He'll look to remain perfect in a meeting with the Blue Jays on Tuesday.