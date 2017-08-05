Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Fires quality start Friday
Rodriguez (4-3) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings, but received no decision Friday against the White Sox.
Rodriguez was solid the first time he faced the White Sox lineup, but gave up a pair of runs in the fourth inning, and although he left the game with a one-run deficit, the offense came up with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to take him off the hook for a potential loss. His solid outing broke a string of four straight games in which he failed to post a quality start, and in ERA that was once at 2.77 is now at 4.08. Hopefully, he can string together a few more solid performances and regain the trust of fantasy owners. He'll make his next start Friday against the Yankees.
