Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Fires seven stellar innings
Rodriguez (7-4) surrendered one run on six hits and struck out four over seven innings Friday in a win over the Orioles.
Rodriguez gave up his lone run in the first inning on a solo homer, but he was able to buckle down and toss six consecutive scoreless frames to close out his night. The 26-year-old southpaw has struggled to find consistency through his first 14 starts of the 2019 campaign, though he'll attempt to piece together back-to-back solid outings in his next scheduled appearance, which lines up for Wednesday in Minnesota.
