Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Fires six shutout innings in Friday no decision

Rodriguez (4-3) allowed no runs on two hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings, but received no decision Friday against the Yankees.

Rodriguez left the contest with a three-run lead after his departure in the sixth inning, but the bullpen fell apart in the late innings, keeping him from a potential win. After failing to do so in four straight outings, he's now posted back-to-back quality starts to lower his ERA to 3.80, making him a player who's trending upward as we near the stretch run. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Cardinals.