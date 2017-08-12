Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Fires six shutout innings in Friday no decision
Rodriguez (4-3) allowed no runs on two hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings, but received no decision Friday against the Yankees.
Rodriguez left the contest with a three-run lead after his departure in the sixth inning, but the bullpen fell apart in the late innings, keeping him from a potential win. After failing to do so in four straight outings, he's now posted back-to-back quality starts to lower his ERA to 3.80, making him a player who's trending upward as we near the stretch run. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Fires quality start Friday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Exits after four innings Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Allows four runs in loss to Mariners•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Strikes out eight Jays in return from DL•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Activated from DL•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Proves ready for return•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...