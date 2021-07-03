Rodriguez allowed a hit and two walks over six scoreless frames in Friday's win over Oakland. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Rodriguez cruised through one of his best outings of the season but couldn't pick up a win after the Athletics forced extra innings. The 28-year-old southpaw has gone six innings in three straight starts after failing to reach that mark in his previous six outings. Over his last two starts, he's given up just two runs in 12 innings while striking out 14. Rodriguez will carry a 5.42 ERA into next week's projected road outing against the Angels.