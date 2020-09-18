Rodrigues (illness) flew to Boston for a checkup, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez did not pitch this season due to myocarditis (inflammation of the heart), an after-effect of COVID-19. He is set to undergo medical tests designed to gauge how well he is recovering. "Yeah, he's doing well actually," said Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke. "He flew back to Boston, just got into town yesterday. I don't know what the results were on the tests that he took, but I can find that out, [and] he seems to be doing well." Teams generally have plans in place for pitchers coming back from injuries, but Rodriguez's condition is a unique challenge. The Red Sox don't know what to expect from the left-hander, who threw 203.1 innings in 2019 and zero in 2020.