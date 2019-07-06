Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Gives up one run in five innings

Rodriguez (9-4) got the win Friday against the Tigers, allowing one run on four hits in five innings of work. He struck out four batters while walking just one.

Rodriguez was potentially in line for his first quality start since June 14, but a rain delay of over two hours cut him short after just five innings and 76 pitches. It was a strong outing nonetheless, as the Tigers only once strung together multiple baserunners in an inning. Rodriguez will enter the break with a mediocre 4.65 ERA, though his 4.10 FIP suggests that at least some positive regression could be coming.