Rodriguez (6-5) took the loss Wednesday versus the Angels. He gave up four runs on nine hits and struck out five in five innings.

Rodriguez struggled early with the Angels scraping together a pair of runs in the first inning. He settled in after that, but Shohei Ohtani and Jared Walsh went back-to-back off the Boston starter in the fifth. The nine hits allowed by Rodriguez were the most he's given up since May 18 and just the second-highest total in his 17 starts. The southpaw has a 5.52 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 104:21 K:BB across 89.2 innings to close out the first half of the season.