Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Has healthy offseason
Rodriguez's bullpen session Monday caught the attention of manager Alex Cora, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
For the first time in three years, Rodriguez enters a season without the complications of offseason knee injuries. "Eddie (Rodriguez) looks great physically," Cora said. "Everybody is in the best shape of their life when they come to spring training, but he's actually in the best shape of his life. For the first time in a while he was able to have a normal offseason and you can see it in his body." The Red Sox are expecting more from Rodriguez, who has not pitched more than 137.1 innings during any of his four seasons in the majors.
