Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Heads to disabled list

Rodriguez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a right ankle sprain, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Rodriguez was forced to leave Saturday's start after 5.1 scoreless innings when he sustained the injury during a collision while covering first base. The 25-year-old finished the first half with a 3.44 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with a 110:32 K:BB over 104.2 innings, and will be eligible to return to the Red Sox on June 25, although it remains unclear if he's expected to be sidelined longer.

