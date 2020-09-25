Rodriguez (illness) has been cleared to resume light physical activity Friday and is hoping for a normal offseason, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez developed myocarditis, a heart condition, as a result of his battle with COVID-19. He's been shut down from all physical activity all season in order to ease the strain on his heart. He'll begin by going on walks before advancing to a treadmill. Assuming his heart responds well, he'll have a chance to be ready to pitch by the start of next season.