Rodriguez (illness) has been cleared to resume light physical activity Friday and is hoping for a normal offseason, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez developed myocarditis, a heart condition, as a result of his battle with COVID-19. He's been shut down from all physical activity all season in order to ease the strain on his heart. He'll begin by going on walks before advancing to a treadmill. Assuming his heart responds well, he'll have a chance to be ready to pitch by the start of next season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Gets checkup•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Ruled out for season•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Re-examined by medical staff•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Not close to return•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Removed from player pool•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Not considering opting out•