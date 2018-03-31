Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Hurls five innings

Rodriguez (knee) tossed five innings in a minor-league game Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. "After what he told me today, he feels right," manager Alex Cora said Friday. "Today he was fine with his knee. He made a few plays yesterday. He went longer than usual."

All signs point to Rodriguez being activated off the disabled list relatively soon. He might need just one start at a minor-league affiliate before returning to Boston.