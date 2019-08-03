Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Hurt by long ball

Rodriguez (13-5) was hit with the loss after yielding four runs on five hits and six walks while striking out eight over 6.2 innings Friday against the Yankees.

Things didn't look good for Rodriguez early on, as he surrendered a grand slam in the first inning, but he did battle the rest of the way. Control was an issue for the lefty throughout, issuing six free passes in a 4-2 loss. Rodriguez owns a 4.19 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with a 139:50 K:BB over 135.1 innings this season.