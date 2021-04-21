Rodriguez (3-0) allowed two earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out six across six innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Rodriguez allowed two solo home runs, but only one other base knock across his six innings of work. It was longest outing of the season, as he had worked five frames in each of his first two starts of the campaign. He's been excellent in early returns, racking up a 18:2 K:BB while maintaining a 3.38 ERA across 16 innings. The only blemish currently on his profile is that he is surrendering 2.3 HR/9, though his ability to limit other baserunners has mitigated the damage thus far. He currently lines up to make his next start in a strong matchup Sunday against the Mariners.