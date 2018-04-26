Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Improves to 3-0

Rodriguez (3-0) got the win Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over 6.2 innings against the Blue Jays.

The lefty has given up a home run in three of his four starts, but he was able to limit the damage to a solo shot Wednesday en route to earning his third straight quality start. Despite the three-strikeout showing, Rodriguez has still mowed down more than a batter per inning on the year with a 9.3 K/9. He'll also benefit from having a potent offense behind him, which will likely put him in a position to win his fair share of games. He's slated to take on the Royals next time out on Monday.

