Rodriguez (4-0) earned the win Sunday against the Mariners after giving up three runs on six hits across seven innings. He struck out eight.
Rodriguez tossed his longest outing of the campaign and also recorded a second straight quality start. The eight strikeouts represent a season-high mark for the 28-year-old lefthander, who now owns a 3.52 ERA after four appearances. He's slated to take the ball next week during a four-game road series against the Mets.
