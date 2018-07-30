Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Increasing activity but not resuming mound work
Rodriguez (ankle) has been cleared to increase activities but has not yet been cleared to resume mound work, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Rodriguez continues to make progress after suffering ligament damage in his right ankle in mid-July. He remains a few weeks from returning, however. Whether or not he'll need a rehab assignment once he resumes throwing will likely depend on how long his absence ends up being.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Resumes playing catch•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Will shed walking boot next week•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Suffers ligament damage to ankle•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Heads to disabled list•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Suffers ankle sprain•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Exits with apparent injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start