Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Increasing activity but not resuming mound work

Rodriguez (ankle) has been cleared to increase activities but has not yet been cleared to resume mound work, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Rodriguez continues to make progress after suffering ligament damage in his right ankle in mid-July. He remains a few weeks from returning, however. Whether or not he'll need a rehab assignment once he resumes throwing will likely depend on how long his absence ends up being.

