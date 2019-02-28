Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Knocked around in debut
Rodriguez allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out three over two innings Wednesday against Baltimore.
Rodriguez has been praised often by manager Alex Cora this spring, and the manager isn't putting too much weight on the left-hander's rocky debut. "(He was) okay. Velocity was good," Cora said. "0-2 breaking ball to Sisco. Usually he doesn't make those mistakes against lefties in the season. He gave up some hits with two strikes. Obviously, for his first outing, he's in one piece. So we're good." The left-hander brought out a new slider he's been working on, throwing two of them, one resulting in a Chance Sisco home run. Rodriguez is lined up to Boston's fifth starter.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Has healthy offseason•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Comes to terms•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Tabbed for Game 4 start•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Takes fifth loss•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Not starting this weekend•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Available out of bullpen•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, ranking
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...