Manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Rodriguez (arm) has a "pretty good chance" of opening the season on the 10-day injured list, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Boston had previously pushed Rodriguez off the Opening Day start after he experienced a bout of dead arm late in camp, and though the lefty has since thrown a pair of bullpen sessions over the past three days, he doesn't look as though he'll be ready to go by the time the team first requires a fifth starter in next week's series with the Rays. Rodriguez doesn't seem to have experienced any setbacks in his recovery, as the Red Sox instead want him to face hitters in live batting practice or a simulated game before clearing him for his season debut. Even if he lands on IL, Rodriguez shouldn't be sidelined for much longer than the 10-day minimum.