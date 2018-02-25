Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Likely not ready before April
Rodriguez (knee) is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, according to manager Alex Cora, Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
This news is not a real shocker as Rodriguez has not yet thrown off a mound since October surgery on his right knee. Along with Rodriguez, Cora added Steven Wright (knee) to a list of starters unlikely to be ready for April. That leaves a mix of left-hander Roenis Elias, fellow lefty Brian Johnson and right-hander Hector Velazquez competing for a rotation spot.
