Manager Alex Cora said he expects Rodriguez (arm) to return from the 10-day injured list to make a start during the Red Sox's three-game series with the Orioles that begins Thursday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Though Cora didn't specify which day Rodriguez will pitch, he tentatively lines up to take the ball for the series opener Thursday after the skipper confirmed that the southpaw's replacement in the rotation, Tanner Houck, would be available out of the bullpen Tuesday against the Rays. Assuming Rodriguez -- who missed out on his first turn through the rotation last week while working through a case of dead arm -- experiences no setbacks in the next couple days, the Red Sox will then likely option Houck to Triple-A Worcester to open up a spot on the active roster. Rodriguez's upcoming start will represent his first regular-season appearance since Sept. 29, 2019, as he missed the entire 2020 campaign while recovering from cardiac-related complications from COVID-19.