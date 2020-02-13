Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Loses arbitration
Rodriguez will make $8.3 million in 2020 after losing his arbitration case, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Rodriguez reportedly asked for $8.975 million. The 26-year-old southpaw is coming off one of his best seasons to date, as he made 34 starts and finished with a 3.81 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 213:75 K:BB in 203.1 innings.
