Rodriguez allowed one run on two hits while striking out two over 2.2 innings in Friday's spring game against the Rays.

This was a big start for Rodriguez, who hadn't gone through a pre-game routine in nearly a year. He missed the shortened 2020 season with myocarditis that developed following a severe case of COVID-19. Other than a second-inning home run to Moises Gomez, the left-hander had little trouble navigating Tampa Bay's roster. He was planned to pitch three innings or 50 pitches and was pulled by manager Alex Cora as Rodriguez neared his pitch limit, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. Rodriguez, who threw a two-inning simulated game last Sunday, became the first Boston starter to make a progression by pitching into a third inning. He was pleased with his cutter and breaking ball.