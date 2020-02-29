Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Making spring debut Saturday
Rodriguez (knee) has been confirmed as the starting pitcher for Saturday's spring game against the Yankees, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.
Rodriguez's first outing of the spring was delayed a few days because of a sore left knee, but he is ready to take the mound Saturday. He should still have plenty time to build up his stamina before the regular season begins, and with Chris Sale (illness) likely opening on the injured list, he's the favorite to take the ball Opening Day.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Will make spring debut Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Resumes mound work•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Loses arbitration•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Fails to win 20th game•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Bailed out by offense•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
The most star-studded position in Fantasy Baseball may well be shortstop.
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base offers incredible depth from top to bottom.
-
Second Base Tiers 2.0
Second base has its upside plays, but it's the weakest of the infield positions.