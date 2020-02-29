Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Making spring debut Saturday

Rodriguez (knee) has been confirmed as the starting pitcher for Saturday's spring game against the Yankees, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.

Rodriguez's first outing of the spring was delayed a few days because of a sore left knee, but he is ready to take the mound Saturday. He should still have plenty time to build up his stamina before the regular season begins, and with Chris Sale (illness) likely opening on the injured list, he's the favorite to take the ball Opening Day.