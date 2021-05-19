Rodriguez (5-2) suffered his second straight loss Tuesday, when he allowed five runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out six in an 8-0 loss to Toronto.

The Blue Jays were uber-aggressive against Rodriguez, who likes to throw first-pitch strikes. He entered the night with a first-pitch strike rate of a career-high 66 percent, per Jordan Horrobin of MLB.com. Toronto batters swung at the first pitch 16 times in 26 at-bats, which isn't necessarily a problem, but it can be if the pitcher is missing his target and catching too much of the plate. After winning his first four starts and posting a 3.52 ERA, Rodriguez is 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA in the last four outings. He lugs a 4.70 ERA into his next start Sunday at Philadelphia.