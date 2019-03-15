Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Mostly sharp
Rodriguez allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out eight over five innings.
Rodriguez had one bad inning and was sharp in the four others. The left-hander ran his pitch count to 76 and will have two more starts to prepare for the regular season.
