Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Moves to 5-1 with win over Braves

Rodriguez (5-1) got the win against the Braves on Friday, giving up two earned runs on six hits over 5.2 innings, striking out seven and walking three as the Red Sox ended up with a 6-2 victory.

Rodriguez has been sharp of late, with just five earned runs to his name and a 26:6 K:BB over his last 21.1 innings. His 4.02 ERA on the season still isn't spectacular, but that's a bit inflated thanks to a pair of rough starts on April 30 and May 5 where he gave up five earned runs in back-to-back outings. With Rodriguez, the main question has always been whether he can stay healthy enough to show what he can do with his skills over the course of an entire season. If 2018 turns out to be the year where he finally does so, he certainly has the talent to put up good fantasy numbers.