The Red Sox placed Rodriguez (illness) on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Rodriguez was one of three pitchers who recently tested positive for the coronavirus that Boston moved to the IL. The southpaw is apparently coming along well in his recovery from COVID-19, as he's been able to do some throwing at home this week while he remains in quarantine. Rodriguez will have to submit two negative COVID-19 test results before he's able to rejoin the team, but even if he's back with the Red Sox before the conclusion of summer camp, he likely won't be included on the Opening Day roster. Once he reports to the team, Rodriguez will still have to ramp up and get his arm conditioned for starting duty, a process that could result in him missing multiple turns through the rotation.