Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Nearing game action

Rodriguez (knee) tossed three innings of live batting practice Thursday morning, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Rodriguez continues to make progress, and is scheduled to pitch March 20 in a minor-league game. Manager Alex Cora stated that Rodriguez won't be rushed back, but he could return sooner than expected if he keeps making strides.

