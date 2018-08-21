Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Needs one more rehab start
Rodriguez (ankle) will make one more rehab start before rejoining the big-league rotation, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
The talented southpaw did everything he could in his first rehab start to expedite his return to the majors, throwing four scoreless innings Monday for Double-A Portland, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out eight against Double-A New Hampshire. He threw 63 pitches in this outing and will likely try to up that total in his final tuneup. Assuming this timeline holds, Rodriguez figures to return to Boston's rotation on Aug. 30 or Aug. 31 on the road against the White Sox.
