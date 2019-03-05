Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Needs to get deeper
Rodriguez allowed three hits and struck out two over two scoreless innings Monday against the Mets.
Rodriguez's line looked good, but manager Alex Cora had a different perspective. "For him to go deeper into games, he needs to attack guys - his stuff was good, he got some swings and misses but those are things we need to get better and he knows it," Cora told Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald. "We need that next step - 5 1/3 (innings), it's tough - we want him to go deeper into games, and his stuff, he can do that whenever he feels like it. It's part of the learning process. He's holding up, he's been in the league a long, long time - it's time for him to step up." This was Rodriguez's second spring outing, a game when most starters throwing three-plus innings, so Cora has a point. The left-hander has yet to throw more than 137 innings in a season and averages 5.3 innings per start.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Knocked around in debut•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Has healthy offseason•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Comes to terms•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Tabbed for Game 4 start•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Takes fifth loss•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Not starting this weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Introducing 'Replacement Level Drafting'
Find the best path through your draft no matter how it does with the Replacement Level Drafting...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Five more closer battle picks
Paul Mammino breaks down five more closer battles and gives his prediction for who you need...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...