Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Next outing pushed back a day
Rodriguez will not make his scheduled start Tuesday with Boston's game against Toronto cancelled due to rain, and will instead pitch Wednesday in a minor-league game, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
While Rodriguez will have to wait another day before taking the mound, the delay should not affect his preparation for the regular season, as he is still lined up to make both his final spring appearance and first start of the regular season on normal -- or even extra -- rest.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Mostly sharp•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Heeds manager's critique•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Needs to get deeper•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Knocked around in debut•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Has healthy offseason•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Comes to terms•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Mariners-A's
Two teams begin their regular season a week ahead of and 6,000 miles away from everyone else....
-
Spring Notes: McMahon surging
Is Ryan McMahon must-draft? Has Caleb Smith positioned himself alongside Trevor Richards as...
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
The perfect draft strategy
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite draft strategies for the three main Fantasy Baseball...
-
SP Strategy: Draft Dodgers
Want to build an elite pitching staff? You may not have to look far or wide to find it
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....