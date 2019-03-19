Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Next outing pushed back a day

Rodriguez will not make his scheduled start Tuesday with Boston's game against Toronto cancelled due to rain, and will instead pitch Wednesday in a minor-league game, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

While Rodriguez will have to wait another day before taking the mound, the delay should not affect his preparation for the regular season, as he is still lined up to make both his final spring appearance and first start of the regular season on normal -- or even extra -- rest.

