Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: No-decision in suspended game
Rodriguez worked five frames and gave up two runs on seven hits and three walks Wednesday against the Royals before the contest was suspended in the top of the 10th inning with the score tied at 4-4.
The two sides will finish up the suspended game Aug. 22, with all statistics accrued by Rodriguez in the outing set to show up on his season line once the contest is officially completed. Rodriguez notched just one strikeout -- his fewest of the season -- in the 101-pitch outing.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Hurt by long ball•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Records 13th victory•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Shuts down Rays for 12th win•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Wins fifth straight•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Picks up 10th win•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Gives up one run in five innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal