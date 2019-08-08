Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: No-decision in suspended game

Rodriguez worked five frames and gave up two runs on seven hits and three walks Wednesday against the Royals before the contest was suspended in the top of the 10th inning with the score tied at 4-4.

The two sides will finish up the suspended game Aug. 22, with all statistics accrued by Rodriguez in the outing set to show up on his season line once the contest is officially completed. Rodriguez notched just one strikeout -- his fewest of the season -- in the 101-pitch outing.