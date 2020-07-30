Manager Ron Roenicke said Rodriguez (illness) is still a ways away from game action, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Rodriguez remains shut down as he continues to wait for his bout of heart inflammation (a result of his battle with COVID-19) to subside, and even when he's cleared to resume physical activity, it sounds like he will need plenty of time to build his arm back up. While the southpaw remains sidelined, Matt Hall is a candidate to start in his place.