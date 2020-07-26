Rodriguez (illness) said he's taking the next week off but has not considered opting out of the 2020 season, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

The 27-year-old developed myocarditis -- an inflammation of the heart -- as a result of his battle with COVID-19, but he said Sunday that he "love[s] the sport too much" to consider opting out. Rodriguez will be restricted from any physical activity that's more strenuous than walking for the next week. The left-hander still hopes to pitch again in 2020, but it remains to be seen if/when that becomes medically realistic.