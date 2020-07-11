Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke has not yet ruled out Rodriguez (illness) for Opening Day but added that time is running out, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Rodriguez, who tested positive COVID-19, would need to test negative for the virus twice before he's cleared to travel to Boston. With less than two weeks before Opening Day, Rodriguez is looking doubtful. "There is definitely a time when we'll have to make that decision," Roenicke said. "We haven't yet. We haven't really talked about when that day is. I know he's continuing to stay active with his arm and throwing some. But it depends on how long it goes before he can get a couple test results that come back in our favor." The left-handed Rodriguez had built himself up to four innings during the shutdown, but it's uncertain where he stands at this time. If Rodriguez is unable to make it back for the opener, then Nathan Eovaldi would take the ball July 24 at home against Baltimore.