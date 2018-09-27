Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Not starting this weekend

Rodriguez will not start during the Red Sox's three-game set against the Yankees this weekend, Chad Jennings of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Rodriguez will not take the hill for one last start in 2018 after coming on to pitch out of the bullpen during Wednesday's game versus Baltimore. In that outing, Rodriguez struck out three batters across 1.1 innings in his second relief appearance of the season. Manager Alex Cora said before the game that Rodriguez was expected to pitch an inning of relief within the next couple games, or else he would make a "short start" this weekend. Looking ahead, Cora appears to be gearing Rodriguez up for a relief role during the postseason, so don't expect him to make another start in October. During this weekend's series, Brian Johnson, Nathan Eovaldi and Rick Porcello will start for Boston.