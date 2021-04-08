Rodriguez (arm) was officially reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Orioles.
Rodriguez missed all of last season after developing a heart condition following his battle with COVID-19. Given that context, it's perhaps no surprise that he battled a dead arm late in camp and opened the season on the injured list. He'll wind up missing just one start and gets what should be a fairly friendly matchup for his season debut.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Confirmed for Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Lined up to start Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Should debut later in week•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Throwing bullpen Monday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Velocity down in sim game•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Throws three sim frames•