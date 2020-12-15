Rodriguez is on track in his recovery from myocarditis and is lined up to be ready for the start of the 2021 season, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Rodriguez wasn't allowed to exercise in any meaningful capacity last year, let alone play baseball, after developing the condition (an inflammation of the heart) as a result of his battle with COVID-19. While the Red Sox's optimism is very encouraging news, the year off certainly adds risk to Rodriguez's profile this offseason, and the serious nature of the ailment means the team will be very cautious regarding any potential setbacks.