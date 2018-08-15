Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: On track for rehab outing Monday

Rodriguez (ankle) is expected to make a rehab start with one of Boston's minor-league affiliates Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

As expected, Rodriguez will move on to the next step in his recovery after pitching a four-inning simulated game Wednesday afternoon. The left-hander isn't quite sure how many outings he will require at the minor-league level but expects to return to the Red Sox's rotation in the coming weeks.