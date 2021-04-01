Rodriguez (arm) will begin the season on the injured list as expected, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Though his stint will technically last 10 days, Rodriguez may not need to miss more than one turn in the rotation. The move can be backdated to Monday, leaving Rodriguez eligible to return on April 8. That would have been the first time the Red Sox needed a fifth starter, but their Opening Day contest against the Orioles was rained out Thursday and postponed to Friday, eliminating their early off day. The Red Sox have yet to confirm whether Rodriguez will return when first eligible.