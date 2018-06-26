Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Overthinks rematch
Rodriguez altered his game plan in Saturday's loss to the Mariners, a team he was facing for the second time in six days, Bill Koch of the Providence Journal reports.
Rodriguez, who struck out nine Mariners in a start June 17, was conflicted about how he should attack the same team just six days later. Instead of pitching away to Mitch Haniger, who entered Saturday's game 0-for-6 against the left-hander, Rodriguez opted to come inside and was rocked for a pair of doubles and three RBI in a 7-2 loss. "I think he tried to make an adjustment because he felt, 'I went away, away, away. He's going to make an adjustment,'" Cora said. "Well, let him make the adjustment. See what happens. And then you go from there." Rodriguez was spotted in Cora's office before leaving Fenway Park late Saturday. The two watched video of the start with the manager imploring the pitcher to work from his strengths.
